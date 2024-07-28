Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
