Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON:MAB opened at GBX 315 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 315.50 ($4.08).

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

