Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $55,385.55 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 1.2 %
MCB stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $612.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
