Metal (MTL) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

