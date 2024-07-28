Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $76,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

