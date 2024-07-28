Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.14.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $381.47 on Friday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

