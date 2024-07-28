M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.27

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.27 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.68). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.66), with a volume of 22,839 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 3.0 %

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.59. The company has a market capitalization of £251.86 million, a PE ratio of -6,866.67 and a beta of 1.28.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

