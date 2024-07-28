Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $258.46 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.67.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

