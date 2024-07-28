Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,458. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

