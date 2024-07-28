Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 25,124 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock worth $7,716,844. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 864,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,203. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

