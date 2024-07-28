Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $51.25. 2,654,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

