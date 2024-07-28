Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $853,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Haleon by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 138.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Haleon by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 174,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Haleon by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE HLN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,835,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

