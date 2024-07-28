M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.64

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.64 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 38.27 ($0.49). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 40,364 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, May 20th.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.
