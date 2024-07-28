LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. 2,210,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,044. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $168.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

