LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 563,970 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

