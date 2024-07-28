LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 343,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,076,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,145. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.