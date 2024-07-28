LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

