LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $633.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

