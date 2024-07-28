LRI Investments LLC Invests $78,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 243.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ESI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 1,368,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,691. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

