LRI Investments LLC Invests $54,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. 1,113,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

