Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

