Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $511,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Loews by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $12,658,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 649,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,186. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

