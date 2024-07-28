Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $487.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $518.91.

NYSE LMT opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $528.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

