LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, Zacks reports. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 277.31%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LVWR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97. LiveWire Group has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $33,279.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,211.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

