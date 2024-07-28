Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0041

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $7.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,857,622 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,831,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00407592 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
