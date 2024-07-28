Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

