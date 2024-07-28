Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 657 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,865. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

