Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 696,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.10. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

