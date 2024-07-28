Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,082.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,408. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.