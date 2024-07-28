Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $78,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.4 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. 34,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,703. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.