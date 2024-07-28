Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $150.38 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $150,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 4.2 %

VeriSign stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.