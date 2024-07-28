Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTMX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,466. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 179.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.95%.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

