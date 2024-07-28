Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,146 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $350,811,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.75. 1,359,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

