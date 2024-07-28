Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.