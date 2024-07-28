Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in July

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Lasertec stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. 40,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,597. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

