Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in July

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lasertec stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. 40,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,597. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $58.50.
