Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

LADR opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

