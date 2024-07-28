KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $351,660.21

KOK (KOK) traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $351,660.21 and approximately $114,420.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,674.72 or 1.00005995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00072506 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00069154 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $109,379.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

