Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,689. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

