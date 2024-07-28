Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 58,549 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 1,648,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

