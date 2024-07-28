Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after buying an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $333,786,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

NYSE TMO traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.14. 2,715,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $614.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

