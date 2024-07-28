Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,117 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 823,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $166.98. The stock had a trading volume of 393,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.