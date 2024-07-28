Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. 2,066,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

