Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,546 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. 1,813,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.47. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

