Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,033 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 420,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,611. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $248.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

