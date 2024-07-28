Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.14 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $59.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,090.31. The company had a trading volume of 182,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,591. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,877.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,909.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.