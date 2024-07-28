Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,634,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,784,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,464,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

