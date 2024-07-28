Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,073,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $133,229,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $55,350,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

