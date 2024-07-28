Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kanzhun by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 964,110 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 78.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

