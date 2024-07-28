JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.17) price objective on the stock.

SCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital downgraded Softcat to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Softcat to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($25.22) to GBX 1,490 ($19.27) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.66).

Get Softcat alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SCT

Softcat Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Softcat

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,839.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,696.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,580.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.99).

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.47), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($716,567.51). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.