JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.17) price objective on the stock.
SCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital downgraded Softcat to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Softcat to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($25.22) to GBX 1,490 ($19.27) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.66).
View Our Latest Analysis on SCT
Softcat Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Softcat
In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.47), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($716,567.51). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.