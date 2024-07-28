JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $425.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.15.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

SPOT stock opened at $321.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.