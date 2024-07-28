Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $363.26 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Jito has a market capitalization of $363.26 million and $94.34 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00004656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,915,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.16297984 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $118,556,655.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

